July 6 Metlife Inc:
* Metlife Inc - u.s. Securities and exchange commission
(sec) has declared Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s registration
statement on form 10 effective
* Metlife Inc - expects that on Aug 7, regular-way trading
will commence on Nasdaq for Brighthouse Financial Inc common
stock under symbol "bhf"
* Metlife - Nasdaq advised that Brighthouse Financial,
common stock will begin trading on a "when-issued" basis under
symbol "BHFWV" on Monday, July 17
* Metlife - expects starting July 17, co's common stock to
trade without right to receive Brighthouse Financial common
stock dividend under "met wi."
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: