BRIEF-China mining international announces disposal of a subsidiairy
* Henan Sunshine Elegant Jade Real Estate Co, Xinxiang Huilong Real Estate Co to dispose stake in unit for cash of rmb2 million
April 12 Metlifecare Ltd
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
* Company will now commence a director search process
* Company will now commence a director search process

* Resignations follow recent sale of Infratil's 19.91% stake in company that has now settled
ATHENS, June 15 Greece's Lamda Development said it has bought out HSBC Property Investments' stake in the country's biggest shopping centre and plans to list its shopping mall business on the Athens stock exchange.
* SAYS DAVID CALZADA CRIADO TO RESIGN AS CEO, CFO AS OF JUNE 22