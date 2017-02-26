BRIEF-Wihlborgs signs lease with Mediplast in Malmö
* WIHLBORGS HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY MEDIPLAST FOR 11,500 M² IN FOSIE, MALMÖ.
Feb 27 Metlifecare Ltd-
* Hy net profit NZ$165 million, up 31.3 percent
* Interim dividend 2.25 cps
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities NZ$53.9 million up 3.5 percent
* Cfo Tristram Van Der Meijden has made the decision to leave Metlifecare
* Executive search process for cfo is now underway
* "Expect to achieve our delivery target of 229 units and care beds in this financial year"
* "Company anticipates that underlying profit for the second half will be consistent with the first half" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skanska builds new recreation center for Boston College in Massachusetts, USA, for USD 113m, about SEK 1 billion
WASHINGTON, June 16 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.