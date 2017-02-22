BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Metro Bank
* FY asset growth up 64% year-on-year to £10,057m ($12,370)
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)
* FY record lending growth; up 66% year-on-year to £5,865m ($7,214m)
* FY loan to deposit ratio increased to 74%
* FY revenue up 62% year-on-year to £195m
* FY record 260,000 increase in customer accounts to a total of 915,000
* FY underlying loss before tax1 at £11.7m (compared to a loss of £46.6m in 2015)
* FY strong common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 18.1%
* Will strengthen network with a further 10-12 new stores in 2017
* Expect to deliver a full year of profitability in 2017
* Remain confident to achieve 2020 guidance; have seen no significant change in customer behaviour since the European Referendum vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14