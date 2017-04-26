April 26 Metro Bank Plc:

* Deposits up 13% quarter-on-quarter to £9.0b ($11.4b) whilst cost of deposits dropped from 66bp in q4 2016 to 61bp in q1 2017

* Record net deposit growth per store per month of £7.4m ($9.3m) in q1 2017 versus £5.0m ($6.3m) in q4 2016

* Underlying profit before tax 1 at £2.0m (£1.5m in q4 2016)

* Q1 lending up 11%, quarter-on-quarter to £6.5b ($8.2b)

* "we continue to grow business, and remain on track to open a further ten stores before year end."

* As of 31 March total assets were £11,624m, up from £10,057m at 31 December 2016 and £7,388m at 31 March 2016; representing 16% growth in quarter

* We remain confident in our ability to deliver a full year of profitability in 2017 and to achieve our 2020 guidance