BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 11 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer:
* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer raises $2.1 billion in oversubscribed credit facility
* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer says credit facility includes $1 billion 5-year revolving credit facility, a new $850 million five-year term loan A
* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer- Credit facility oversubscribed by more than 50%; new capital facilitates acquisition of 80.9% membership interests in EPIX (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
HAMBURG, Germany, June 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe had not yet recovered from the financial crisis and the United States was not completely over it yet either. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)
* Stocks that could benefit from MSCI upgrade are top gainers