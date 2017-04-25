UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Metro Inc:
* Metro reports 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.56
* Q2 sales rose 0.7 percent to c$2.902 billion
* Q2 same store sales rose 0.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Metro Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1625 per common share , an increase of 16.1% over dividend declared for same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources