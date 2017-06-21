June 21 METRO AG:

* HAS COMMITTED TO ACQUIRE A MINORITY STAKE IN PLANDAY, A WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTION PROVIDER THAT ENABLES BUSINESS OWNERS TO TAKE EMPLOYEE SCHEDULING FROM PEN AND PAPER TO A STREAMLINED, DIGITAL PROCESS

* TO STRENGTHEN TIES BETWEEN THE TWO BUSINESSES, METRO HAS INVESTED INTO PLANDAY AND PATRICK FLESNER WILL BE JOINING THE PLANDAY BOARD