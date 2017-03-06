BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
March 6 Mevis Medical Solutions AG:
* Mevis Medical Solutions AG: raising forecast for the current fiscal year
* For FY 2017 increase in EBIT is expected to 5.0 million euros to 5.5 million euros ($5.29 million - $5.82 million) (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: stable EBIT of 4.5 million euros to 5.0 million euros)
* For 2017 a significant increase in revenues to 17.0 million euros to 17.5 million euros is now expected (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: slight increase to 16.5 million euros to 17.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)