* Mexican gold corp. Announces increase to size of non-brokered private placement

* Mexican gold- previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million units of co at a price of $0.30 per unit has been oversubscribed

* Company will increase size of private placement by up to 1 million units for additional gross proceeds of up to $300,000