PRECIOUS-Gold rises as stocks and dollar weaken

* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from one-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday as oil prices languished near seven-month lows, denting risky assets such as stocks while the dollar retreated. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,252.12 per ounce by 1353 GMT. It had added 0.3 percent in the previous ses