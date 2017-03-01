March 1 Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* Awarded first order for about 24 million Swiss francs ($23.80 million) for MB PERC upgrade cell technology from an existing PV customer in China as part of an overall framework contract

* Delivery and commisssioning of equipment is scheduled for Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0082 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)