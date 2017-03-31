March 31 Mfc Bancorp Ltd:
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces
proposed plan of arrangement
* MFC Bancorp Ltd - reduced co's head count and overhead,
with number of employees worldwide down from 650 to under 450 at
end of 2016
* MFC Bancorp Ltd - in 2016, we reduced inventories by
$213.4 million, from $245.3 million as at December 31, 2015 to
$32.0 million as at December 31, 2016
* MFC Bancorp - during 2016, reduced, eliminated certain
customer-specific credit facilities for customers with whom we
no longer commercially transact
* MFC Bancorp-plans to complete a plan of arrangement that
is designed to "improve its corporate structure, reduce expenses
and increase its global exposure"
* MFC Bancorp Ltd - continue to evaluate benefits of certain
facilities that may not have strategic long-term relevance to
business
* MFC Bancorp Ltd - "going forward we will expand our
merchant banking activities"
* MFC Bancorp Ltd - plan is expected to be completed in 2017
* As part of plan , mfc common shares will be consolidated
on a 100 for 1 basis
* MFC Bancorp-don't anticipate evaluation of benefits of
facilities that may not have strategic long-term relevance to
have material impact on overall liquidity
* As part of plan, MFC'S common shares will be exchanged on
a one-for-one basis for common shares of a new parent company
* As part of plan, MFC will become a wholly-owned subsidiary
of new parent co
