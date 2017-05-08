BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang to acquire stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
May 8 MG Med Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
* Says it will hold 17.1 percent stake(1,846 shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/psTn6B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Rival Tesaro's shares down 16.8 pct (Adds shares, details on class action lawsuit)