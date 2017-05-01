UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Mg Unit Trust
* Murray goulburn co-operative co says closure of mg's manufacturing facilities at edith creek, rochester and kiewa
* Murray Goulburn Co-Operative announces decisions of its asset and footprint review which has been undertaken in recent months
* Closures are expected to impact approximately 360 employees
* MG expects closures to deliver an annualised net financial benefit of $40 million to $50 million
* MG expects to spend $60 million of capital expenditure to enable closures
* MG anticipates a net financial benefit in FY18 from closures of approximately $15 million
* MG will write-down assets of $99 million (post tax $69 million) and expects to incur cash restructuring costs of approximately $37 million
* "MG announced today that it will forgive milk supply support package"
* MG says all future repayments of milk supply support package which were to recommence from July 2017 will cease
* MG remains committed to paying a FY17 available average FMP of $4.95 per kilogram milk solids
* MG will record a write-down of $148 million in relation to forgiveness of milk supply support package Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources