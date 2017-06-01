BRIEF-Imagination announces extension of MIPS collaboration agreement with Sequans
* Imagination announces extension of MIPS collaboration agreement with Sequans
June 1 MGC Diagnostics Corp:
* MGC Diagnostics Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $9.8 million
* Says sales backlog was $1.97 million at end of quarter, compared to $1.86 million at end of fiscal 2016 q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.
June 21 Missouri on Wednesday became the third U.S. state to accuse major drug manufacturers of fraudulently misrepresenting the risks of opioid painkillers now at the center of a national addiction epidemic.