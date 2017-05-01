BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
May 1 MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* New EU sales agreements signed for MGC Derma
* Signed new european wholesale reseller agreements for cosmetics product line, with both dispensaries and cannabis lifestyle retailers
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation