* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
May 1 MGM Growth Properties Llc:
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
* MGM Growth Properties - amendment reduced interest rate applicable to co's unit's $1.832 billion term B facility to 1.25% per annum for base rate loans
* MGM Growth Properties-amendment also reduced interest rate applicable to co's unit's $1.832 billion term B facility to 2.25% per annum for eurodollar rate loans Source text: (bit.ly/2qxvEXv) Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds during the most recent week, delivering the funds the most cash since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday.