April 28 MHP SA:

* Has priced its USD 500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.75 percent notes due May 10, 2024

* The proceeds to be used to finance its tender for up to $350 mln notes due 2020 and for short-term debt refinancing, general corporate purposes and to finance the expansion and diversification of its poultry and grain businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)