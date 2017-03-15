UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
March 15 MHP SA:
* Q4 revenue of US$ 313 million, increased by 24 percent year-on-year
* Q4 net loss for period is US$ 28 million, compared to loss of US$ 83 million for Q4 2015
* Q4 EBITDA $72 million versus $68 million year ago
* Q4 foreign exchange loss $55 million versus loss of $122 million year ago
* In 2017 plans to start construction of phase 2 (line1) of Vinnytsia project with ultimate aim of elevating production to around 730,000 tonnes per year by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)