April 10 Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 68.7 million yuan to 84.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (52.9 million yuan)

* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged company is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zyY6BO

