May 25 Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd

* To pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Q9EzBM

