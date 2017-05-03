May 3 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:
* Mic reports first quarter 2017 financial results,
increases quarterly cash dividend
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - authorizes cash dividend
of $1.32 per share
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - authorizes cash dividend
of $1.32 per share, up 10%
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly net income per share
attributable to MIC $ 0.44
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - MIC had a backlog of
approved growth projects having a total value of approximately
$280.0 million at beginning of may
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly total revenue $451.5
million versus $396.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $412.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: