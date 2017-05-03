May 3 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* Mic reports first quarter 2017 financial results, increases quarterly cash dividend

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - authorizes cash dividend of $1.32 per share

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - authorizes cash dividend of $1.32 per share, up 10%

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly net income per share attributable to MIC $ 0.44

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - MIC had a backlog of approved growth projects having a total value of approximately $280.0 million at beginning of may

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly total revenue $451.5 million versus $396.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $412.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: