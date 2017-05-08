BRIEF-Monster digital, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
* Monster Digital and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
May 7 Telenor Asa
* Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone
* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria
* Sasa Filiopovic, currently chief marketing officer in Telenor Bulgaria, will serve as interim CEO of Telenor Bulgaria
* Petter-B Furberg has been appointed chairman of Grameenphone board of directors
* Christopher Laska will step down as chairman of Grameenphone board of directors
* Changes will be effective as of 26 May, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded Indonesian-based telecommunication trading company PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk's National Long-Term Rating to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Negative. At the same time, we have downgraded the ratings on Tiphone's IDR2 trillion bond programme and IDR500 billion bonds issued under the programme to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The downgrade and Negative Outlook