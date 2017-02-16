UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Michael Hill International Ltd :
* Final dividend of AU 2.5 cents per share for year ended 30 june 2016 was declared on 18 August 2016
* HY operating revenue of $327.5m, up 5.4% on same period last year
* HY same store sales for group of $306.0m, up 0.8% on same period last year
* Board is still working through process of appointing a chief executive officer
* There are plans for another ten michael hill and six emma & roe openings in second half
* Acting chief executive officer, Phil Taylor will continue in interim role until a final decision has been made
* Hy net profit after tax $25.8 million up 3.4 percent
* "Company still views U.S. as a viable market"
* Interim dividend of AU 2.5 cents per share compared to NZ 2.5 cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources