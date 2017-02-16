Feb 17 Michael Hill International Ltd :

* Final dividend of AU 2.5 cents per share for year ended 30 june 2016 was declared on 18 August 2016

* HY operating revenue of $327.5m, up 5.4% on same period last year

* HY same store sales for group of $306.0m, up 0.8% on same period last year

* Board is still working through process of appointing a chief executive officer

* There are plans for another ten michael hill and six emma & roe openings in second half

* Acting chief executive officer, Phil Taylor will continue in interim role until a final decision has been made

* Hy net profit after tax $25.8 million up 3.4 percent

* "Company still views U.S. as a viable market"

* Interim dividend of AU 2.5 cents per share compared to NZ 2.5 cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: