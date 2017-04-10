Australia shares poised to fall after Fed rate hike, oil prices dip, NZ flat

June 15 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday, mirroring a dip in Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and crude oil prices slumped to their lowest close in seven months. A slide in the technology sector weighed on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after the rate increase and weaker-than-expected inflation data. Crude oil prices fell nearly 4 percent, hit by an unexpec