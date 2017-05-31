UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 31 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd:
* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2017 results
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - announces new $1 billion stock repurchase program
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says Q4 total revenue decreased 11.2% to $1.06 billion from $1.20 billion in q4 of fiscal 2016
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.17
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly adjusted EPS of $0.73 excluding impairment charges
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - for q1 of fiscal 2018, company expects total revenue to be between $910 million and $930 million
* Michael Kors Holdings - for fiscal 2018, company expects total revenue to be approximately $4.25 billion
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says for fiscal 2018, company expects comparable sales to decrease in high-single digit range
* Michael Kors -in Q4 of fiscal 2017 company recorded impairment charges of $193.8 million primarily related to underperforming lifestyle stores
* Sees q1 comparable sales decrease in high-single digit range
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says for fiscal 2018, company sees operating margin is expected to be approximately 16.0%
* Michael Kors -intends to improve profitability of its store fleet by closing between 100 and 125 of its full-price retail stores over next 2 years
* Sees q1 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.60 - $0.64
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - for full-year fiscal 2018, diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $3.57 - $3.67
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says expects to incur approximately $100 - $125 million of one-time costs associated with store closures
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says collectively, company ultimately anticipates ongoing annual savings of $60 million as a result of store closures, others
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $941.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.94, revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources