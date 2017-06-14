PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 14 Michelin/Fleetcor:
* Michelin announced that it has agreed to acquire FleetCor's business NexTraq, a U.S. provider of commercial fleet telematics, in an all-cash transaction
* NexTraq has 117 employees, approximately 7,000 fleet customers and 116,000 individual subscribers
* "NexTraq represents a strategic acquisition that accelerates our growth in telematics with synergies that increase our scale, expand our geographic footprint and strengthen overall competitiveness in fleet management technology and services in the United States," said Ralph Dimenna, chief operating officer for Michelin Americas Truck Tires, in a statement
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.