BRIEF-Ofcom says BT has "significant market power" in some areas
* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"
May 26 Micro Focus International Plc:
* All of resolutions proposed at meeting were duly passed on a poll vote
* Shareholders voted to approve transaction whereby co has agreed to combine with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software business segment
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
* Says it plans to divest investment business and web agency business into new subsidiaries, named SBS Neo Partners Co., Ltd and SBS Internet & Mobile Co., Ltd respectively