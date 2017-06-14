BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Microbot Medical Inc
* Microbot Medical Inc - United States Patent And Trademark Office granted patent number 9,675,748, which covers device for prevention of shunt stenosis
* Microbot Medical Inc - filed with USPTO continuation application to further establish and enhance company's solutions for preventing shunt stenosis
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings