June 5 Microchip Technology Inc:
* Microchip Technology increases guidance for net sales and
EPS for first quarter of fiscal 2018
* Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share are expected to be
between 62 cents and 64 cents
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.62 to $0.64
* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22 to $1.26
* "Net sales in fiscal Q1 are expected to grow 12.6 pct
from our non-GAAP sales of same quarter of a year ago"
* Net sales are expected to be up 18.8 pct for Q1 from GAAP
net sales of same quarter of a year ago
* Expect that it could take another year for inventories and
lead times to return to more normal levels
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $944.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
