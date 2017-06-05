BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand
June 5 Microchip Technology Inc:
* Microchip Technology increases guidance for net sales and eps for first quarter of fiscal 2018
* Sees Q1 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.64
* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.22 to $1.26
* Microchip Technology Inc - sees 2017 gaap earnings per share are expected to be between 62 cents and 64 cents
* Microchip Technology Inc- "net sales in fiscal q1 of 2018 are expected to grow 12.6 pct from our non-gaap sales of same quarter of a year ago"
* Microchip Technology Inc - net sales are expected to be up 18.8 pct for Q1 from gaap net sales of same quarter of a year ago
* Microchip Technology Inc - expect that it could take another year for inventories and lead times to return to more normal levels
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $944.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million