Feb 28 Microchip Technology Inc:
* Microchip Technology -narrowed range of its prior guidance
for net sales and non-gaap earnings per share for fiscal Q4 of
2017 ending March 31, 2017
* Microchip Technology updates guidance for net sales and
non-gaap EPS for fourth quarter of fiscal 2017
* Microchip Technology Inc- now expects consolidated net
sales to be down 0.5% to up 2.5% with a mid-point unchanged at
1% for fiscal Q4 of 2017
* Microchip Technology Inc- Microchip is not able to provide
gaap earnings per share guidance at this time
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: