BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Micron Technology Inc
* Sees Q3 revenue $5.20 billion – $5.60 billion
* Sees Q3 2017 diluted EPS $1.43 – $1.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $4.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Micron technology Inc-sees Q3 gross margin 44 percent – 48 percent Source: (bit.ly/2mxnErU) Further company coverage:
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: