BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Micron Technology Inc
* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $4.65 billion
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.77
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross margin was 36.7 percent compared to gross margin of 19.7 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2nsP41f) Further company coverage:
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: