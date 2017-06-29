June 29 Micron Technology Inc:
* Micron Technology Inc reports results for the third
quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.40
* Q3 revenue $5.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.41 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.62
* Micron Technology - overall consolidated gross margin for
q3 of fiscal 2017 was approximately 10 percentage points higher
compared to previous quarter
