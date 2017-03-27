March 27 Micron Technology Inc:

* Micron Technology - on March 27, co launched cash tender offer of $1 billion in purchase price for 5.625 pct senior notes due 2026, among others - sec filing

* Micron Technology Inc - tender offers will be funded by company from available cash on hand

* Micron Technology Inc - tender offers will each expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on April 24, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2nEtJSu Further company coverage: