BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment reports public offering of additional shares of common stock
April 28 Micron Technology Inc:
* Sanjay Mehrotra will receive an annual base salary of $1.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oFcKBn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday said airline passenger complaints jumped by 70 percent in April after a series of high-profile incidents including the removal of a passenger from a United Airlines flight.
* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101