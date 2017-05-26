Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 26 Microport Scientific Corp
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
* Refers to announcement target co & huajie entered into equity transfer agreement to transfer of equity interest in target co to huajie
* Equity transfer agreement entered between sale side companies, target co and Huajie was terminated with mutual consent
* Pursuant to equity transfer agreement with Fufu, unit to transfer 7.0249% of equity interest in target co to Fufu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER