May 26 Microport Scientific Corp

* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu

* Refers to announcement target co & huajie entered into equity transfer agreement to transfer of equity interest in target co to huajie

* Equity transfer agreement entered between sale side companies, target co and Huajie was terminated with mutual consent

* Pursuant to equity transfer agreement with Fufu, unit to transfer 7.0249% of equity interest in target co to Fufu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: