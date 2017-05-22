BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
May 22 Microsemi Corp-
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
* Microsemi Corp - increase revolving joinder provides for a $50 million increase in total revolving commitments under credit agreement - sec filing
* Microsemi Corp - revolving facility terminates january 15, 2021
* Microsemi Corp - after giving effect to increase revolving joinder, such revolving facility has total commitments in amount of $375 million Source text: (bit.ly/2rKaXbj) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.