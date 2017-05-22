May 22 Microsemi Corp-

* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement

* Microsemi Corp - increase revolving joinder provides for a $50 million increase in total revolving commitments under credit agreement - sec filing

* Microsemi Corp - revolving facility terminates january 15, 2021

* Microsemi Corp - after giving effect to increase revolving joinder, such revolving facility has total commitments in amount of $375 million