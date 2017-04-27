US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Microsemi Corp
* Microsemi reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.94 to $1.04
* Sees Q3 2017 sales $448 million to $468 million
* Q2 sales $442.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $439.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $455.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: