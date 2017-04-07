BRIEF-Hybio Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 7 Microskin PLC:
* Announces agreement to terms with Bertshire for distribution of Microskin products in Italy
* Announces to be in the process of regulatory approval for Sunseal, a non-pigmented sunscreen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP