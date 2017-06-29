UPDATE 1-China to crack down on illegal local govt debt-raising activity
* Rising interest rates hamper local debt issuance (Adds quotes, details)
June 29 Elron Electronic Industries Ltd :
* Microsoft Israel Research and Development Ltd, signed definitive agreement with Cloudyn Software Ltd and shareholders
* Agreement for acquisition of outstanding share capital of Cloudyn, of which about 34% , is held by Elron's 50.1% unit
* Out of transaction consideration, RDC-Rafael Development Corp will receive an amount of about $17 million - SEC filing
* Elron expects to record gain with respect to deal estimated at this stage at approximately $6 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2slZvYb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 30 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back at its high-street banks.