April 27 Microsoft Corp:

* Microsoft reports record third-quarter

* Qtrly revenue was $22.1 billion GAAP, and $23.6 billion non-GAAP

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share was $0.61 GAAP, and $0.73 non-GAAP

* Qtrly revenue in productivity and business processes was $8.0 billion and increased 22%

* Qtrly office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 7%

* Qtrly revenue in more personal computing was $8.8 billion and decreased 7% (down 7% in constant currency)

* Qtrly revenue in intelligent cloud was $6.8 billion and increased 11% (up 12% in constant currency)

* Qtrly office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 15%

* Qtrly windows OEM revenue increased 5% (up 5% in constant currency)

* Qqtrly server products and cloud services revenue increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency)

* Qtrly azure revenue growth of 93% (up 94% in constant currency)

* Qtrly office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 26.2 million

* Qtrly Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 6% (up 6% in constantcurrency)

* Qtrly surface revenue decreased 26% (down 25% in constant currency)

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $23.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 8% (up 9% in constant currency)

* LinkedIn contributed revenue of $975 million in quarter

* Qtrly gaming revenue increased 4% (up 6% in constant currency) Source text - (bit.ly/2pqTsik) Further company coverage: