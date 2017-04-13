GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
April 13 Microsoft Corp:
* Says during the latter half of 2016, received a total number of 25,837 legal requests for customer information from law enforcement agencies
* Says total number of requests from law enforcement for 2016 to 61,409, which is a decrease from 2015, when requests totaled 74,311
* Says 71 percent of law enforcement demands received in latter half of 2016 came from handful of countries, led by U.S., UK, France and Germany
* Says got 1,000-1,499 foreign intelligence surveillance act orders seeking content disclosures affecting 12,000-12,499 accounts for July-Dec 2016 period Source text: bit.ly/2nJt83o Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media said on Thursday they would work together to offer advertisers targeted access to more than 30 million TV viewers in the UK and Ireland.
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .