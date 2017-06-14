BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
June 14 Microsoft Corp
* Microsoft says board amended sections of bylaws, to change quorum for meetings of board and its committees from a majority to fifty percent of members Source text: (bit.ly/2rx1YcW) Further company coverage:
* Foxconn to invest over $10 billion on U.S. display-making plant
* AZZ Inc - AZZ intends to relocate its existing operations in Norcross, Georgia to new location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: