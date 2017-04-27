US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Microstrategy Inc:
* Microstrategy announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.28
* Q1 revenue rose 1.3 percent to $120.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $122.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture