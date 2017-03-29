March 29 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc

* Mid Penn Bancorp - Announced signing of a merger agreement, calls for co to buy stock of Scottdale in a transaction valued at approximately $59.1 million

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc - Co expects deal will be immediately accretive to tangible book value per share, will "materially increase their capital ratios"

* Mid Penn Bancorp - Under terms of agreement shareholders of Scottdale common stock will receive $1,166/share for each share - SEC Filing

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc - Mid Penn has proposed that Donald F. Kiefer will be added to Mid Penn's board of directors upon completion of merger