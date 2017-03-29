March 29 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Announced signing of a merger
agreement, calls for co to buy stock of Scottdale in a
transaction valued at approximately $59.1 million
* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc - Co expects deal will be immediately
accretive to tangible book value per share, will "materially
increase their capital ratios"
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Under terms of agreement shareholders
of Scottdale common stock will receive $1,166/share for each
share - SEC Filing
* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc - Mid Penn has proposed that Donald
F. Kiefer will be added to Mid Penn's board of directors upon
completion of merger
Source text: [bit.ly/2nkidsy]
