April 25 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc-

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc reports year-over-year increased first quarter earnings and continued growth in assets, loans, and deposits

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc - net interest income was $9.2 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, an increase of $760,000 or 9 percent