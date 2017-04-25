April 25 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Net interest income was $9.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, up 9 percent

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, co's tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.82% versus 3.93% for three months ended march 31, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2q445Zj Further company coverage: